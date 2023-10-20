'BJP, BRS and AIMIM Work Together': Rahul Gandhi's Big Charge In Telangana

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who is undertaking 'Vijayabheri Yatra' on Friday asserted that their struggle is not a mere political contest but is centered around ideology and a "fight of DNA" that is rooted in fundamental principles.

He directed his comments towards the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and expressed his determination to triumph over the BRS in Telangana.

"Our fight is of ideology. This is not a political fight for me but a fight of DNA... We will defeat them (BJP) in every state. We will defeat BRS here in Telangana and we will defeat BJP in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh," he added

He further asserted that the election is between BRS and Congress, if you will vote for BJP and AIMIM your vote will be wasted.

The Congress leader further lashed out at BJP and BRS and said, "BJP, BRS and AIMIM are all united and work together. In Delhi, BRS helps the BJP, and in Lok Sabha as well BRS, extends complete support to the BJP, while in Telangana BJP and AIMIA help out BRS."

Rahul Gandhi pointed out the numerous legal cases against him, his suspension from Lok Sabha membership, and the relinquishing of his residence.

"I fight against the BJP and there are 25-30 cases against me. My Lok Sabha membership was also suspended. They also took my house which I gave happily. I don't need a house, the whole of India is my home," said Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi is campaigning in Telangana for a third day. Voting in Telangana for the 119 seats is scheduled to be held on November 30.

Telangana is set to witness an intriguing multi-polar contest between the BRS, Congress and the BJP.

In the previous Assembly elections in 2018, the BRS won 88 of the 119 seats, hogging 47.4 per cent of the total vote share. The Congress finished a distant second with 19 seats and a vote share of 28.7 per cent.

