The names were announced by Union Minister JP Nadda on Saturday evening.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its first list of 77 candidates for the Chhattisgarh assembly elections, slated to be held in two phases in mid-November.

While 18 seats in south Chhattisgarh will go to the polls on November 12, elections to the remaining 72 seats in the north will be held on November 20.

The names of the candidates were announced by Union Minister JP Nadda.