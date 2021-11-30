BJP Announces 6 'Yatras' In Uttar Pradesh Ahead Of State Polls : 5 Facts

While the party has not disclosed the name of the 'yatras' officially, it has been reported earlier that the party was planning 'Vijay Sankalp Yatras' for Uttar Pradesh. There will be a total of six yatras, which are likely to start soon and will cover each of the total 403 assembly seats in the state. Such yatras have been a customary part of the party's campaign in assembly polls.

Sources say the yatras are likely to begin after December 13, and each of them will be 12-13 days long.

Prominent party leaders may flag off the yatras on Day one, and local MPs and MLAs will lead them on a daily basis.

The Yatras are likely to culminate in Lucknow before the end of December with a big rally.