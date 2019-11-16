BJP, Sena Move Corporators To New Locations Before Mayor Polls: Report

Shiv Sena moved its 34 corporators to to Dahanu near Mumbai.

The BJP and Shiv Sena moved their corporators out of the city ahead of November 22 elections for the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor because their alliance seems no longer possible.

The BJP, which enjoys a majority in the Nashik Municipal Corporation, has shifted 48 of its 65 corporators to a resort in Lonavala, sources said today.

The Sena too has moved many of its 34 corporators to Dahanu near Mumbai, sources added.

After the Shiv Sena fell out with the BJP over the issue of Chief Minister's post, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party is in talks with the Congress-NCP combine for government formation in Maharashtra.

The new political alignment in the state makes the election in Nashik interesting.

The tenure of the present Mayor, Ranjana Bhansi of the BJP, ended on September 15, but elections could not be held immediately as the Model Code of Conduct was in force due to the Assembly polls.

Mr Bhansi's term, therefore, was extended up to December 15. In the 120-member civic body, the ruling BJP has 65 corporators, Shiv Sena 34, Congress 6, NCP 6, MNS 5 and RPI (Athawale faction) has one. Besides, there are three Independents.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.