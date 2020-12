Hanuman Beniwal had formed the RLP after quiting the BJP. (File)

The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party led by Hanuman Beniwal on Saturday said it was quitting the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to protest the three agricultural laws that have provoked massive demonstrations by farmers.

"We won't stand with anyone who are against farmers," Mr Beniwal, a Lok Sabha MP from Rajasthan's Nagaur, said, addressing protesters at the Shahjahanpur-Kheda border in Rajasthan's Alwar district.