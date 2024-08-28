"Threw Bombs, Fired Bullets": BJP Leader Alleges Attack By Trinamool Workers

Priyangu Pandey claimed he was attacked when he was traveling in a car in Bhatpara

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Priyangu Pandey today alleged he was attacked by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. He claimed that the Trinamool workers opened fire at him and hurled bombs when he was traveling in a car in Bhatpara.

"Today I was going to our leader Arjun Singh's residence...We moved some distance and the road was blocked by a jetting machine from the Bhatpara Municipality. The moment our car stopped, around 50-60 people targeted the vehicle. At least seven to eight bombs were thrown at my vehicle and then six to seven rounds of firing were done...This is a joint conspiracy of Trinamool and the police," Mr Pandey told reporters.

A video shared by the news agency ANI showed damage to his car.

Mr Pandey's driver also sustained injuries, the BJP claimed.

The alleged attack comes as BJP workers called a 12-hour "Bangla bandh" today, protesting the police action on those who took part in the march to the state secretariat 'Nabbana' over the rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor in Kolkata.

The BJP called a 6 am to 6 pm general strike after police lathi-charged, and used water cannons and tear gas to disperse protesters attempting to reach 'Nabanna' on Tuesday.

The 'Nabanna Abhijan' call was given by an unregistered student body 'Paschim Banga Chhatra Samaj' and a dissident state government employees' platform 'Sangrami Joutha Mancha'.

The protesters were demanding the resignation of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the rape-murder of a trainee doctor at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

The ruling Trinamool Congress alleged that this was a BJP-backed protest.

The rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor on August 9 has caused nationwide outrage, with junior doctors refusing to see non-emergency patients in many parts of the country. They are demanding justice for the victim and greater safety for women at hospitals.