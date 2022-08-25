"BJP Tried To Poach 40 MLAs": AAP Amid Reports Some Are Not Reachable

AAP-BJP Delhi Face-Off: Visuals from inside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence.

Arvind Kejriwal's meeting of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs this morning produced a reassuring headcount as the party accused the BJP of trying to lure its MLAs and topple its government in Delhi.

Fifty-four of the AAP's 62 MLAs in Delhi attended the meeting. Those missing are accounted for and pledged their support on the phone with Arvind Kejriwal, said AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj.

Those who attended the meeting would go to Mahatma Gandhi's memorial Rajghat to pray for the failure of the BJP's "Operation Lotus", he said.

"Some were not in the meeting. Arvind Kejriwal spoke to them on the phone speaker and they pledged their support," Mr Bharadwaj told reporters.

"The Delhi government is safe, in no danger. Arvind Kejriwal has defeated Operation Lotus. It has failed," he added.

Earlier, there were tense moments for AAP as it counted the arrivals at the meeting. A senior MLA, Dilip Pandey, said the BJP "is preparing to break 40 MLAs" and admitted that some MLAs were unreachable.

"All MLAs are being contacted. Yesterday the message(of the meeting) was communicated and the MLAs with whom contact could not be established will be done. BJP is preparing to break 40 MLAs," Mr Pandey said.

AAP has accused the BJP of plotting an "Operation Lotus" to bring down its government, following the pattern of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka.

AAP has 62 MLAs in the 70-member Delhi assembly. The BJP has eight MLAs and needs 28 more for a majority.

Yesterday, AAP accused the BJP of offering Rs 20 crore to MLAs to "bring down" the Arvind Kejriwal government and Rs 25 crore if they brought more with them.

"BJP offered to bring down Kejriwal's government by luring AAP MLAs with Rs 20-20 crores... slogans of '50 Khokha-50 Khokha' were raised in the Maharashtra Assembly, hence I would say to the BJP, 'band karo desh se dhokha, nahi chalega 50 khoka'," Mr Bharadwaj told reporters.

On Monday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had alleged an offer by the BJP to drop cases against him and make him its Chief Ministerial candidate if he switched sides.

The BJP has rubbished the allegations, accusing AAP of trying to deflect attention from corruption in its government.

Mr Kejriwal's show of strength is significant in the backdrop of CBI raids on his deputy Manish Sisodia over allegations of corruption in AAP's now-withdrawn liquor policy. The Enforcement Directorate has also registered a money-laundering case.

Mr Sisodia was among 15 people named in an FIR filed by the CBI. Three bureaucrats, liquor barons and private individuals are also on the list.