BJP, AAP Clash Over CAG Reports In Delhi Assembly

The ruling BJP and opposition AAP legislators exchanged heated words in the Delhi Assembly during a discussion on the CAG report on public health infra on Monday.

As the tensions flared, Speaker Vijender Gupta directed marshals to take out AAP MLA Anil Jha for using "unparliamentary" language.

Mr Jha made comments while BJP MLA Ashok Goel was slamming the previous AAP government over the condition of health services under AAP rule.

BJP MLA Karnail Singh accused Mr Jha of hurting Hindu sentiments by comparing the discussion in the House by saying "Ramleela is going on".

Speaker Vijender Gupta asked Mr Jha to apologise to the House. As the day continued in the House with members on both sides speaking simultaneously, Mr Gupta asked the marshals to take out Mr Jha.

