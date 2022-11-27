'BJP A Video Making Company': Arvind Kejriwal On Latest Leaked Jail Video

Mr Jain has been in jail since June. A Delhi court denied his bail request last week.

As yet another video from jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's prison cell was leaked today, in violation of court orders, Aam Aadmi party convenor Arvind Kejriwal took a swipe at the BJP, saying the party has become a "video making company".

Speaking to reporters during his Surat visit, days before the first phase of polling in Gujarat, he said, "The BJP has given a guarantee in Delhi that they will open video shops in every ward," when questioned about the latest CCTV video showing house-keeping services being provided in Mr Jain's jail cell.

"The people of Delhi will decide whether they want a video making company or a party to run the government well and ensure a bright future for their children," he added.

The latest footage, published by news agency ANI, shows men sweeping the floor of the jail cell and also arranging the minister's bed.

#WATCH | CCTV video emerges of housekeeping services going on in the cell of jailed Delhi minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain. Later, he can also be seen interacting with people in his cell. pic.twitter.com/tw17pF5CTQ — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2022

This is the fourth CCTV footage of Satyendar Jain's cell published by ANI, and enthusiastically shared by BJP leaders to slam AAP over its "hypocrisy".

The first visuals, which appeared on November 19, showed the minister getting a full body massage. The second footage surfaced on November 23, a day after Mr Jain's counsel claimed inside the trial court that the minister had lost 28 kg of weight during his custody. In the footage, Mr Jain was seen having an elaborate meal. Sources had said that the minister had gained 8 kg weight instead.

In the third purported footage that came out on November 26, the minister was seen having a conversation with some people, including now suspended jail superintendent Ajit Kumar.

The videos have become a flashpoint between the BJP and AAP ahead of Delhi civic body polls next month, with the BJP demanding Mr Jain be moved out of Tihar jail on account of 'special treatment'. BJP leaders have flooded social media with security camera footage almost every day to bolster their allegation that AAP, which rallied against corruption and 'VIP treatment', is in fact indulging in the same. They accuse Mr Jain of enjoying special perks while awaiting trial.

The clips started surfacing days after the Enforcement Directorate accused Mr Jain, who was arrested in a money laundering case, of getting special treatment inside Tihar Jail. The "VIP treatment" allegation led to the transfer of at least 12 Tihar jail officials besides the Director General (prisons), Sandeep Goel.

