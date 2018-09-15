Bishop Franco Mulakkal, Accused Of Raping Kerala Nun, Steps Down

A nun has accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal of sexual assault. (File)

Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal, the accused in the Kerala nun rape case, has stepped down amid reports that the case has been brought to the notice of the Vatican. The church representative from India is in the Vatican and is likely to discuss the issue, news agency ANI reported.

Bishop Franco Mulakkal said in a letter, "I am likely to be called for further clarifications by investigating officer in Kerala."

The nun had recently sought urgent intervention of the Vatican for justice and demanded the bishop's removal as the head of the Jalandhar diocese, questioning why the church was "closing its eyes to the truth", when she had mustered courage to make public her suffering.

She alleged that Bishop Mulakkal was using "political and money power" to "bury" the case against him.

The nun has accused the clergyman of repeated sexual assault between 2014 and 2016.

The bishop has, however, dismissed the allegations as "baseless and concocted", insisting she levelled charges against the catholic order as it had rejected her demand for favours.

Kerala police on Friday registered a complaint against the Missionaries of Jesus hours after the congregation released a photograph of the nun, seated with her alleged tormentor.

The congregation put out the photograph in a release issued to the media to publish the findings of its enquiry commission, which looked into the nun's allegations.

Indian laws prohibit revealing the identity of rape and sexual assault survivors and victims.

The congregation, however, cautioned against publishing the photograph, saying it cannot be held responsible if the press violates the rule.

The case was registered by the Kuravilangadu police station in Kottayam district on the complaint filed by the alleged survivor's brother, officials said. The convent is located within the Kuravilangadu police station limits.

The nun's brother approached Deputy Superintendent of Police K Subhash, who heads the special investigation team, with the complaint, they said.

Sources said the police will now record the statement of the nun.