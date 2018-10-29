Strangers Wish Little Naina, Daughter Of Officer Killed In Terror Strike

A tweet wishing Naina on her birthday has garnered thousands of 'likes'.

In a touching gesture, thousands on Twitter came together to wish the daughter of Major Akshay Girish on her birthday. A moving post on Twitter, shared on Sunday, urged netizens to wish Naina on her fifth birthday. Naina is the daughter of Major Akshay Girish, who died in the line of duty during a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Nagrota almost two years ago.

Naina was just three when her father and six other soldiers died as they defended the army base camp when heavily-armed terrorists entered the premises before dawn, leading to a five-hour gun battle.

The tweet was posted by Hutansh Verma, the founder of Portraits of Patriots - an initiative where Mr Verma paints the portraits of "brave heroes who have sacrificed their lives for our nation." It shows a smiling Naina wearing a T-shirt with her father's portrait.

"Join me in Wishing Happy Birthday to Little Naina. Naina is the daughter of our hero Major Akshay Girish savior of Nagrota attack, he sacrificed his life for us. Naina is celebrating her 5th birthday today, unfortunately without her father's presence," read the tweet.



The tweet has received over 10,000 'likes' and 4,000 'retweets'. It has also garnered a ton of responses from strangers wishing Naina a happy birthday.



In 2017, in a moving Facebook post, Major Akshay Girish's wife Sangeeta spoke about dealing with the loss of her husband.