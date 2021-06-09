Remembering Birsa Munda, Iconic Tribal Leader And Freedom Fighter

Today is the death anniversary of iconic tribal leader and freedom fighter Birsa Munda

Birsa Munda, the iconic tribal leader and freedom fighter is being remembered on his death anniversary today. A fearless young man from the Munda tribe, Birsa Munda spearheaded a revolt against the British in areas now bordering Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and leaders across political parties have been paying homage to Birsa Munda on his Punya Tithi. "Remembering tribal freedom fighter, 'Dharti Aaba' Birsa Munda on his Punya Tithi today. The fearless tribal leader made an invaluable contribution to the freedom struggle by spearheading the tribal movement against the oppressive British rule," Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu wrote in his tribute to Birsa Munda.

Remembering tribal freedom fighter, 'Dharti Aaba' Birsa Munda on his Punya Tithi today. The fearless tribal leader made an invaluable contribution to the freedom struggle by spearheading the tribal movement against the oppressive British rule. #BirsaMundapic.twitter.com/76KoUfKqax — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) June 9, 2021

Hemant Soren, Chief Miister of Jharkhand, in his tribute hailed the efforts of Birsa Mumda in eradicating superstition and spread of diseases. Hemant Soren said, "taking inspiration" from Birsa Munda's work "we have to fight COVID-19."

Born in the tribal belt of the Chhotanagpur Plateau, Birsa Munda started fighting for tribal rights when he was just a teenager. Birsa Munda studied in a German Mission School but he dropped out in a few years. On witnessing the tyranny of the British colonial rulers, Birsa Munda started his own sect called 'Birsait'. Many among the Munda and Oraon tribes joined his sect and his movement.

As his awareness about the atrocities of the colonial rulers grew, Birsa Munda also participated in anti-missionary and anti-establishment activities between 1886 and 1890 in Chaibasa. He was arrested by the British police on March 3, 1900. Birsa Munda died young, at 25, in Ranchi jail on June 9 the same year. Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar on his birth anniversary on November 15, 2000.