Biplab Deb Likens Mamata Banerjee to Dhritarashtra, Says BJP Will Win Lok Sabha Polls

Biplab Deb said the BJP cannot be vanquished in the upcoming polls.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb, who is known for his fondness for tales from the Mahabharata about the internet and satellites, today labelled West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as Dhritarashtra - the blind king whose one hundred sons, the Kauravas, were defeated in battle against the Pandavas, a band of five brothers.

Mr Deb accused Mamata Banerjee of being blind to the 'syndicate raj' and 'terror raj' that he claimed her workers had unleashed, and said that the people of Bengal would not tolerate it.

The Tripura Chief Minister said this during a rally at Arambagh in Hooghly district, West Bengal. He is one of the three BJP leaders who flew into the state today to take the party's poll campaign against Mamata Banerjee forward.

Mr Amit Shah is expected at Kanthi shortly, and Mr Giriraj Singh is holding a rally at Kanthi.

Mr Deb kicked off the three-pronged attack, saying, "You got all the thieves into Bengal, the land of great people. This soil will not tolerate such things." He was referring to the Mahagathbandhan meet of January 19.

In an unsparing attack, the Tripura Chief Minister claimed, "You are digging your own grave, not that of Dilip Ghosh or the BJP. Dhritarashtra's Kauravas lost to five Pandavas, and that will happen to you in 2019."

"The people who removed the CPM (Communist Party of India-Marxist) in Bengal have now got a syndicate govt. You can't rule by fear. You were not afraid of the CPM, and now people will lose their fear of you," he said. "You have become a xerox copy of the communist party. Do Bengal's people want a xerox copy? Throw away the xerox copy. The people of Bengal want the original Narendra Modi."

The Tripura Chief Minister's last blooper was about ducks, and how they automatically raise the oxygen level in water bodies by swimming in them.

The Trinamool Congress has not responded to his comments yet.