Billionaire George Soros-Backed Group Plans Expose On Indian Firms: Report

An organisation funded by George Soros is said to be planning an 'expose' in India

Months after a US short seller shook markets with a damning report on the Adani group, the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) - an organisation funded by likes of George Soros and Rockefeller Brothers Fund - is said to be planning another 'expose' on certain corporate houses in India, sources said.

OCCRP, which calls itself "an investigative reporting platform formed by 24 nonprofit investigative centres... spread across Europe, Africa, Asia and Latin America, may publish a report or a series of articles, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

An email sent to OCCRP seeking comments remained unanswered.

Founded in 2006, OCCRP claims to specialize in reporting on organized crime and largely publishes these news articles through partnerships with media houses.

On its website, it identifies the Open Society Foundations of George Soros, a financier with a penchant for funding radical causes around the world, as one of the institutional donors. Others include Ford Foundation, Rockefeller Brothers Fund and Oak Foundation.

Sources said the 'expose' may involve overseas funds investing in the stocks of the corporate house.

The identity of the corporate house wasn't immediately known but agencies are said to be keeping a tight vigil on the capital market.

Hindenburg Research in a January 24 report alleged fraud, triggering a stock market rout.

Adani Group has denied all allegations.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)