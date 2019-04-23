2002 Riots Victim Bilkis Bano To Get Rs 50 Lakh Compensation: Top Court

Post-Godhra riots: Supreme Court directed Gujarat government to pay Rs 50 lakh to Bilkis Bano

Bilkis Bano -- whose brutal gangrape and family's massacre became one of the worst instances of the brutality of the 2002 riots in Gujarat -- will receive a compensation of Rs 50 lakh from the state government, the Supreme Court ordered today. On learning that she has no place to live and been leading a nomadic life since 2002, the court also asked the state to provide her with a government job and accommodation.

Bilkis Bano had sought exemplary compensation and action against the police officers who tried to derail the investigation and were convicted by the Bombay High Court.

A resident of a village in Dahod, Bilkis Bano's family was attacked by a mob at Randhikpur village near Ahmedabad during the post-Godhra riots on 3 March 2002. Fourteen members of her family were murdered. The youngest of them was Bilkis Bano's three-year-old daughter Saleha, whose head was smashed on a rock.

Bilkis Bano, who was pregnant at the time, was gang raped. She survived only because the men left her for dead.

In 2008, 11 men were convicted for the rape. But no action was taken against the police officers who had tried to derail the investigation into the case and had been convicted by the Bombay High Court.

Her lawyer had told the court that four of the officers had retired and a fifth -IPS officer RS Bhagora - was about to. But no disciplinary action had been taken against them.

The top court had ordered action and directed the state government to file a report.

Today, the Gujarat government informed the top court that the pension of the four retired officers has been blocked. The senior officer, Deputy Commissioner RS Bhagora, who is still serving, is being demoted.

