Watch: Bilawal Bhutto's Message Ahead Of Arrival In Goa For Regional Meet

Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who will reach Goa shortly for a meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), said his decision to attend the summit underlines Pakistan's commitment to the SCO charter.

Mr Zardari tweeted a video message this morning. "On my way to Goa, India. Will be leading the Pakistan delegation at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization CFM. My decision to attend this meeting illustrates Pakistan's strong commitment to the charter of SCO," he tweeted.

"During my visit, which is focused exclusively on the SCO, I look forward to constructive discussions with my counterparts from friendly countries," Mr Zardari added.

The 34-year-old politician would be the first foreign minster to visit India since 2011.

India currently holds the presidency of the SCO and had invited its members for the Goa meeting in January.

The SCO is a Eurasian political, economic and security alliance that comprises eight member states - India, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan joined the organisation as full members in 2017.

According to sources, a formal meeting between Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and Mr Zardari is unlikely to take place during the two-day Goa summit.

Mr Jaishankar had indirectly criticised the neighbouring country during a recent interaction with the media in Panama City.

"It is for us very difficult to engage with a neighbour who practices cross-border terrorism against us. We've always said that they have to deliver on the commitment not to encourage, sponsor and carry out cross-border terrorism. We continue to hope that one day we would reach that stage," he said.