Bilateral Air Bubbles To Fly Travellers Till Entry Restrictions In Place: Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

2,08,000 Indians have been repatriated so far under the Vande Bharat Mission (File)

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said that till the international civil aviation can reclaim its pre-COVID numbers, countries with entry restrictions, including India, can fly through bilateral air bubbles.

"Till international civil aviation can reclaim its pre-COVID numbers, I think the answer lies in bilateral air bubbles which will carry a possible number of people but under defined conditions as countries are still imposing entry restrictions including India," the minister told reporters.

Meanwhile, also speaking at the press meet, Air India CMD Rajiv Bansal said that as on July 13, Air India and Air India Express operated 1,103 flights, repatriating 2,08,000 Indians under Vande Bharat Mission.

"On many of these flights, we ferried back 85,289 passengers to various countries across the world," he added.

