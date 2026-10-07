Biker Allegedly Shoots Stray Dog Dead In Lucknow, CCTV Shows Him Firing Rifle

A stray dog was allegedly shot dead in broad daylight by a man riding a motorcycle in Lucknow's Rajajipuram, sparking anger among local residents and animal welfare activists. The incident reportedly took place around 6:30 am on October 6 in C Block under the Talkatora police station area. According to the complaint filed with the police, the accused was riding a motorcycle when he stopped after several stray dogs began barking at him. He allegedly got off the bike, took out a rifle, and fired at one of the dogs.

CCTV footage from the area appears to show the entire incident. The man, dressed in a blue uniform, can be seen riding a motorcycle with what appears to be a rifle slung over his shoulder. After stopping, he gets off the bike and is seen loading a cartridge into the weapon.

He then allegedly aims the rifle at one of the dogs and fires. The dog collapses on the road after being shot and is seen struggling before dying. The man then gets back on his motorcycle and leaves the area. Several people can be seen passing through the street at the time of the incident.

The incident has triggered anger among residents and animal welfare groups, who have raised concerns over the use of a firearm against a stray animal in a residential area. Police subsequently registered an FIR under provisions related to animal cruelty and launched an investigation.

Investigators are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify the motorcycle rider. They are also looking into the weapon seen in the footage and checking whether the person had the required authorisation to possess or use it.

The incident comes amid continuing concerns over the treatment of stray animals in cities, where conflicts between residents and street dogs frequently lead to disputes. Animal welfare groups have repeatedly called for complaints involving stray animals to be handled through lawful and humane measures rather than violence.