Biker, 29, Killed In Hit-And-Run Case In Maharashtra's Palghar

The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Sagar Gajanan Patil.

In yet another hit-and-run case in Maharashtra, a man was killed after a car rammed into his two-wheeler in the Palghar district today.

The accident took place around 1 am in Palghar's Manor. The accused left the car, a Mahindra Scorpio, and fled after the crash. The police have seized the car.

The car involved in the accident

The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Sagar Gajanan Patil.

A man, Sachin Suravase, has been taken into police custody. He is said to be the driver and not the car's owner.

Sachin Suravase

The victim's family has alleged that the driver has been taken into custody to save the car owner. They had also refused to take the body of the victim, alleging that the police had refused to file the case.

Earlier last month, a 24-year-old son of a Shiv Sena leader ran over an elderly woman with his BMW in Mumbai. During his interrogation, Mihir Shah admitted to the police that he was drunk during the early morning drive.

In another incident, a minor son of a Pune realtor had run over two 24-year-old techies with his Porsche during a late-night drive in May. He, too, was allegedly found drunk.