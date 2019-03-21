Biju Janata Dal Lawmaker's Son Rishabh Nanda Joins BJP

BJP has set a strong example of giving a strong government in last five years: Rishabh Nanda

Rishabh Nanda, son of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Rajya Sabha MP Prashanta Nanda joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, ahead of the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

Rishabh joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and BJP Vice-President, Baijayant Jay Panda, at the party headquarters in Bhubaneswar.

"The main purpose (of joining the BJP) is progress. The BJP has set a strong example of giving a strong government in the last five years. It is a personal decision for me to join the BJP," Rishabh Nanda told ANI after he was formally inducted into the BJP.

Earlier today, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) MLA from Nalwa, Hisar (Haryana), Ranbir Gangwa joined the BJP in New Delhi. Mr Gangwa joined the party in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala.

Welcoming him, Mr Khattar praised Mr Gangwa for his rich experience in politics and being a ground-worker.

"He (Gangwa) is a worker connected to people on the ground. He is from OBC community and holds a good reputation in the community," Mr Khattar said.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Gangwa said that it became difficult to work in INLD after factionalism plagued the party lately.

"In the prevailing situation, I had to either leave the party or politics. After discussions with my friends, I decided to join BJP. I assure the party leaders that whatever duties they assign me, I will work for that with all my might," he said.

Describing himself as someone from "backward class", Gangwa praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr Khattar for their leadership quality and developmental works.

The seven-phase Lok Sabha elections for 543 seats across the country will begin from April 11 and conclude on May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

