BJD Approaches Poll Body Over State Farm Scheme, BJP On Hoardings

The Odisha government had launched the KALIA scheme on December 31. (FILE PHOTO)

Alleging that BJP has been trying to pressurise the Election Commission, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Saturday approached the State Commission urging it not to stop the assistance to farmers under the Odisha government's KALIA scheme.

"It has come to our notice that the BJP has been trying to pressurise the Election Commission with an intention to stop the flow of KALIA funds to the farmers of the State... We, therefore, strongly urge you not to feel pressurised by the arm-twisting tactics of the BJP," read the BJD's letter to Chief Electoral Officer, Bhubaneswar.

The letter further stated that the BJP should "not be allowed to succeed" in its design to stop the Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) assistance to farmers which is due on April 1.

The Odisha government had launched the KALIA scheme on December 31. Under this scheme, Rs 10,180 crore will be spent over three years until 2020-21 to provide assistance to cultivators and landless agricultural labourers.

Earlier in the day, the BJP too had approached the Election Commission.

BJP's state vice president Samir Mohanty said, "Employees of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation and Cuttack Municipal Corporation who works under state government have removed legal hoardings. We have told CEO Odisha that free and fair elections in the state are not possible if the administration continues to work this way."

"They don't remove hoarding of the BJD which is paid by exchequers. They remove hoardings which are paid by our party. We do not have any problem if they remove illegal hoardings," he told news agency ANI.

Odisha has 21 Lok Sabha seats where elections will be conducted in four phases scheduled on April 11, 18, 23 and 29 respectively.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.