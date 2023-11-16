Woman Gang-Raped, Burnt With Cigarettes During Robbery: UP Police

Bijnor: The police filed a case last evening based on the woman's complaint.

A businessman's wife was gang-raped and burnt with cigarettes by five men who broke into his house in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. The men then broke the locks of the cupboards in the house and looted some gold jewellery, two kg of silver and cash worth about Rs 1.5 lakh.

The men also stole a scooter from the house and fled after locking up the woman in a room.

The incident happened in Bijor's Nagina Dehat when the businessman - a paint-hardware wholesaler - along with his mother and children had gone out to buy medicines.

The businessman, in his complaint, alleged that the men entered his house through the neighbour's roof around 7.30 pm. They thrashed my wife and took her hostage after breaking in, he alleged.

He claimed that she fell unconscious after the men made her smell a cloth. When she woke up, she found herself tied up, he claimed adding, the men burnt the woman's arm with cigarette butts after which they raped her.

The police filed a case last evening based on the woman's complaint.

"A case has been registered. The woman has been sent for medical examination. Three teams have been formed to probe the incident," the superintendent of police, rural Ram Arj said.