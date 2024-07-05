Bihar Suspends 11 Engineers After 10 Bridges Fall In Quick Succession

At least 10 bridges have collapsed in 15 days in Bihar

Eleven engineers of the water resources department in Bihar have been suspended after 10 bridges collapsed in the last 15 days across the state, a statement by the department said.

Bihar Development Secretary Chaitanya Prasad told reporters the state government is serious about the issue. He said the contractors responsible for building the bridges will be traced and held to account.

The 10th bridge that collapsed in the state was reported from Saran district on Thursday. It was also Saran district's third bridge to fall in a span of 24 hours.

The 10 bridges that collapsed were in Siwan, Saran, Madhubani, Araria, East Champaran, and Kishanganj districts.

"The Chief Minister [Nitish Kumar], after a review meeting on Wednesday, instructed officials to conduct a survey of all old bridges and identify those that require immediate repairs," Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary told reporters, adding investigation is going on.