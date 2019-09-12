Bihar Shelter Rapes Case: Reunite 8 Girls With Families, Orders Top Court

Eight of the survivors who were sexually assaulted at a shelter home in Bihar's Muzaffarpur must be reunited with their families, the Supreme Court told the state government today. The top court also said financial, medical and educational assistance must be given to the eight survivors.

Over 30 girls were sexually assaulted at a shelter home in Muzaffarpur in Bihar. The allegations surfaced last year, leading to a CBI probe.

Manju Verma stepped down as the social welfare minister after allegations of close links between her husband and Brajesh Thakur - the prime accused in the Muzaffarpur shelter home scandal.



