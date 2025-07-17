Watch: Devotees Carry Snakes During 'Nag Panchami' Fair In Bihar

Hundreds of devotees gathered at Singhia Ghat in Bihar's Samastipur this week to participate in the Nag Panchami fair, a traditional event where people carry snakes as part of religious rituals.

The annual fair began with prayers at the Maa Bhagwati temple in Singhia Bazaar. The devotees then proceeded to the banks of the Budhi Gandak river. From children to the elderly, nearly every participant was seen carrying a snake, either draped around their necks, wound around their arms, balanced on their heads, or in their hands.

Videos circulating online captured the unusual spectacle in detail. Families were seen moving through the crowd with snakes slung casually around their bodies.

In some clips, people carry wooden sticks coiled with snakes, treating the reptiles more like sacred objects than dangerous creatures.

खिलौने की तरह सांप को गले में लटकाते हैं लोग



बिहार के समस्तीपुर जिले के विभूतिपुर प्रखंड के सिंघिया घाट में नागपंचमी के अवसर पर एक अनोखा और अद्भुत सांपों का मेला लगता है. इस मेले में बच्चे से लेकर बूढ़े तक सभी लोग सांपों के साथ खेलते हुए नजर आते हैं, जो उनके गले और शरीर में… pic.twitter.com/GXrfgxMSHD — NDTV India (@ndtvindia) July 15, 2025

As part of the rituals, devotees chanted the name of Mata Vishhari, a local snake goddess, and offered prayers. Some devotees also reportedly performed feats such as catching snakes in their mouths. After worshipping them, the snakes were released into nearby forested areas.

The fair attracts people from across the Mithila region, including districts of Khagaria, Saharsa, Begusarai, and Muzaffarpur. Locals say it's an over-a-century-old tradition passed down through generations.

Apart from the public procession, women perform special worship inside Gahvars (sacred groves or enclosures), praying to Nag Devta for fertility, family health, and protection. Upon the fulfilment of their wishes, they return on Nag Panchami to offer Jhaap (offerings) and prasad in gratitude.

According to local reports, no snakebite incidents or injuries have so far been recorded from this fair.