Bihar Minister's Son Allegedly Opens Fire To Scare Children, Thrashed

A Bihar minister's son was beaten up by a group of villagers after he allegedly opened fire to chase away some children who were playing at an orchard. Visuals showed the minister's son being thrashed by a group of men, who also snatched the gun from which the shot was allegedly fired.

The locals said Bablu Kumar, whose father Narayan Sah is a BJP leader and the state minister for tourism, fired in the air to scare the children away which led to a stampede, injuring six, including a child.

The villagers were seen chasing away the man who came by a government vehicle. Mr Kumar fled the spot leaving the vehicle after which the locals broke its name plate with the minister's name on it.

Minister Sah, however, claimed his son went to the spot upon learning about an "encroachment" on the orchard, and were assaulted there and robbed of the licensed gun.

"The accusations are baseless. It's a political conspiracy to defame me," he said.

The injured villagers have been taken to a hospital and the gun from which the shots were fired from has been seized by the police.

Heavy police deployment has been made in the area to maintain order and further investigation is underway, Superintendent of Police Upendra Verma was quoted by PTI as saying.