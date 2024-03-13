Bihar Man En Route To Leh For Job Plans His Kidnapping. Here's Why

Suraj got scared and ran from the railway station when they reached Delhi.

In search of employment, a man from Bihar agreed to travel over two thousand kilometres away in Leh for better opportunities. The man and his two other friends agreed and were ready to leave for Leh but at the last moment he got 'cold feet'.

Suraj and his friends, Vimlesh and Golu, took a train from Bihar and reached the New Delhi Railway Station to leave for Leh, where temperatures can drop to -15 degrees during winter.

Suraj's friends started talking about how difficult it is to survive in Leh during the winters and the temperature is freezingly low.

Suraj got scared and ran from the railway station when they reached Delhi. He hatched a plan for his kidnapping and called his brother from his mobile phone, asking for Rs 5,000 ransom to get 'himself released, the police said.

His friends started looking for him and the police were informed. The cops, with the help of technical surveillance, traced Suraj and caught him nearly 17 km away from where he allegedly disappeared, in Keshopur Mandi in west Delhi.