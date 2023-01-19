Watch: How 2 Women Cops Stopped Bank Robbery In Bihar

The incident took place at Uttar Bihar Gramin Bank in Senduari Chowk in Hajipur, Bihar.

It took less than a second and not a moment's hesitation for two women police constables guarding a bank in Bihar's Hajipur to decide they would have none of it when three armed robbers tried to force their way into a bank on Wednesday.

Juhi Kumari and Shanti Kumar were sitting at the entrance of the Uttar Bihar Gramin Bank in Senduari Chowk of Sadar police station area when three men tried to enter, security camera footage of the incident showed.

On being asked to show their documents, one of the men drew a pistol, but both Juhi and Shanti leapt to their feet and challenged them.

"I asked if all three had work in the bank, and they said yes. I asked them to show the passbook and that's when they pulled out a gun," Juhi said.

Juhi Kumari (left) and Shanti Kumari fought off the bank robbers in Bihar's Hajipur district.

In a struggle that followed, Juhi was injured but the robbers, spooked by then, decided they did not want to rob the bank after all.

"They tried to snatch our rifles, but we decided no matter what happens, we won't let them rob the bank or take our weapon. Juhi cocked her gun at them and was about to shoot when they ran away," Shanti said.

The police are now on the lookout for the men and the attempted robbery is being investigated.

"Three men tried to rob the bank around 11 am at Senduari. Our women constables showed exceptional courage and managed to scare them off. There was no firing. The constables will be rewarded," senior police officer Om Prakash said.