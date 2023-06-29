Bihar Governor Slips, Falls While Walking Towards Function Venue; Unhurt

He was immediately picked up by security personnel and officers, an official said.

Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar slipped and fell down while walking towards the venue of a function in Patna on Thursday, but was unhurt.

The function was organised by the state to pay tribute to freedom fighter Mungeri Lal on his death anniversary.

"When the governor slipped and fell, he was immediately picked up by security personnel and officers present there. He was unhurt and immediately got up, with their assistance," said a senior official who was present at the spot.

Later, Mr Arlekar walked towards the venue where other distinguished guests, including Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his cabinet colleagues, were present, he said.

No Raj Bhavan officer was available for comments on the incident

