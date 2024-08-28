'Guru Padmasambhava Was Part Of Divine Glory': Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar

Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar was invited as the chief guest.

A two-day seminar on 'Exploring the life and living legacy of Guru Padmasambhava' started at the Nava Nalanda Mahavihara campus, Nalanda in Bihar under the Nava Nalanda Mahavihara and International Buddhist Confederation (IBC). Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar was invited as the chief guest.

This event is focused on Guru Padmasambhava, who is a mythical legend and an inspiration to humanity. An important figure of Vajrayana. Everyone knows that Nalanda is an important place. Dalai Lama says that he comes from the Nalanda tradition. In this seminar, we will enter the source of knowledge, IBC General Secretary Shastre Khensur Jangchup Choden Rinpoche said.

IBC Director General Shri Abhijit Haldar said that Guru Padmasambhava made efforts to understand the human mind at that time. He was an expert in Vajrayana and Tantra. He tried to know who are we.

Special Guest Bhikkhon Khonpo Ugyen Namgyal, Secretary/Chief Bhikkhu Royal Bhutan Temple, said "Guru Padmasambhava was an expert in Tantrikta. He was the creator of the future generation. He was one of the creators of the Tantric vision tradition. He enriched Bhutan with new spirituality and new ideas. Through his teachings, he gave a deep foundation to the cultural identity here."

Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar said "Guru Padmasambhava did not only travel geographically but also undertook a cultural journey. Buddha was a gift of this land. He was a 'part of divine glory'. Lord Buddha and Guru Padmasambhava did and lived for others. They spread Buddha's teachings in Tibet. Today, amidst war-like situations in the world, the teachings of Buddha and Guru Padmasambhava show the way to the future. The existence of this world is based on peace: this is what Buddha and Padmasambhava tell us. Guru Padmasambhava was a reality, not a myth. If Padmasambhava could practice humanity and meditation at that time, then why can't we today? Today, there is a need to take his ideas forward. 'This is my work, I have to think and resolve like this', this should be the vision today. This two-day discussion will yield new knowledge.

The vote of thanks was given by the Vice Chancellor of Nava Nalanda Mahavihara, Prof. Rajesh Ranjan. He said that Guru Padmasambhava was a famous Buddhist mystic of the 8th century, who is also credited with taking Tantric Buddhism to Tibet and establishing the first Buddhist monastery there.

On this occasion, the new volume of 'Pali-Hindi Dictionary' was inaugurated by the Governor and the guests on the stage.