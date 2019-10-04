'Nitish Kumar, Sushil Modi Responsible': Giriraj Singh On Patna Flooding

Bihar Floods: Giriraj Singh also attacked state government officials for the situation (File Photo)

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday blamed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his Deputy Sushil Modi for the worst flooding in Patna after last week's heavy rainfall.

Mr Singh told the media that he had already apologised to the people of Patna.

"Nitish Kumar and Sushil Modi are responsible for what has happened in Patna after the heavy rains," he added.

He also attacked state government officials for the situation and said: "The government should take action against guilty officials. If there was a prediction, forecast and warning by the IMD and weather department office, why didn't the officials take any precautionary measures?"

Mr Singh said that relief distribution should be for all the flood victims and there should not be any discrimination.

Earlier, Mr Singh had targeted Nitish Kumar also for the poor handling of the floods.

Nitish Kumar and another senior BJP leader and Union Minister Ashwani Kumar Choubey termed the flooding a natural calamity.

Several parts of Bihar including capital city Patna have been flooded for the past few days.

