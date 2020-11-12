Bihar Election Results 2020 Live Updates: NDA Wins Bihar; Nitish Kumar Will Remain Chief Minister, Says BJP

"Nitishji will remain Chief Minister as it was our commitment. No confusion on this," Sushil Kumar Modi

Nitish Kumar will remain the Chief Miinister, the Bharatiya Janata Party said, a day after it put up a winning performance in the state Assembly polls leading the ruling National Democratic Alliance to obtain a majority even though Mr Kumar led Janata Dal-United posted a fall in total votes gained in a tightly fought race.

"Nitishji will remain Chief Minister as it was our commitment. There is no confusion on this," the BJP's Sushil Kumar Modi and Deputy Chief Minister said on Wednesday.

After more than 14 hours of counting, many twists and turns and allegations of cheating, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was announced as the winner of the Bihar Assembly election in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

BJP workers celebrated ruling NDA's victory in Bihar elections and party's good performance in assembly bye-elections in different states at party headquarters in Delhi. Apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior party leaders including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and party chief JP Nadda attended the event.

On his arrival, the Prime Minister was welcomed by BJP leaders. He termed the success in elections as the victory of "the mantra of Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas".

"If you ask me today about the election results of Bihar, then my answer is clear like the people's mandate: the mantra of ''Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas'' has won. The development has won in Bihar. Truth and faith have won in Bihar," he said.

Here are Bihar Election Result 2020 Live Updates:

Nov 12, 2020 06:05 (IST) PM Modi terms the success in Bihar elections as the victory of "the mantra of Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas"



If you ask me today about the election results of Bihar, then my answer is clear like the people's mandate: the mantra of ''Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas'' has won. The development has won in Bihar. Truth and faith have won in Bihar: PM Modi

Nov 12, 2020 05:51 (IST) Nitish Kumar salutes people for giving majority to NDA in Bihar



Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Wednesday "saluted" people for giving majority to the NDA in Bihar and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support, news agency PTI reported.

"I salute people for the majority they have given to the NDA. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support," Mr Kumar tweeted in his first reaction after the ruling coalition won majority in Bihar.