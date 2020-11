Nitish Kumar said he has left the decision regarding Chirag Paswan to the BJP (File)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, whose Janata Dal United has suffered a body blow in the elections due to the Chirag Paswan factor, today said he has left the decision regarding the Lok Janshakti Party chief to the BJP.

"It is up to the BJP to decide fate of those who cut votes," Mr Kumar said today on whether the 37-year-old will remain in the NDA.