NDA Meeting On Sunday At 12:30 PM To Elect Leader: Nitish Kumar

The National Democratic Alliance partners will meet on Sunday to decide who will be the next Chief Minister of Bihar, Janata Dal United chief Nitish Kumar said on Friday.

"The legislature party meeting will happen on Sunday, November 15 at 12.30 PM. Things will be discussed in detail and all decisions will be taken at that time. What is decided will be informed to you all after that meeting," Mr Kumar told reporters.

In the recently concluded Bihar election, Nitish Kumar's JDU managed to win only 43 seats, conceding the senior partner status in favour of the BJP, which won 74 seats. The NDA together won 125 seats, three more than the majority mark in the 243-strong Bihar Assembly.

The RJD, led by 31-year-old Tejashwi Yadav, emerged as the single-largest party with 75 seats.

On Thursday, Mr Kumar said that the decision on who will be the next Chief Minister will be taken by the alliance, indicating the matter is still being discussed despite several BJP leaders giving assurances that he would retain the post.