BJP Promises 19 Lakh Jobs, Free Covid Vaccination In Bihar Manifesto

BJP Bihar manifesto: Nitish Kumar will be Chief Minister for the next five years, the BJP stressed.

The ruling BJP today promised 19 lakh jobs and free coronavirus vaccination for all in its manifesto for the Bihar election starting next week. The party also stressed that ally Nitish Kumar will be Chief Minister for the next five years.

In an attempt to undercut opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav's promise of "10 lakh government jobs", the BJP's "Sankalp Patra" resolves to generate 19 lakh job opportunities. Jobs have emerged as the centerpiece of the bitter Bihar campaign, with Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) linking the outsized crowds at his rallies to anger against the Nitish Kumar-led government over crippling unemployment in the state.

Nitish Kumar, heckled at two recent rallies, was seen lashing out and ridiculing Tejashwi's jobs promise, calling him inexperienced and naive. The BJP, in the first response to Tejashwi's plan and his packed rallies, dissected his promise and questioned how he planned to come up with the funds to offer 10 lakh jobs.

The BJP's manifesto is the first to include a Covid vaccine, which is still work in progress and is being chased by various companies and scientists across the world.

The BJP's promises include:

19 lakh job opportunities

Free Covid vaccination for all in Bihar

3 lakh new teachers' appointments

Making Bihar an IT hub to generate 1 0 lakh jobs

Making one crore women self-reliant

One lakh jobs in the health sector

Pucca houses for 30 lakh people

free tablets for all students from Class 9

Bihar will vote for a new 243-member assembly on October 28, November 3 and 7. The results will be declared on November 10.