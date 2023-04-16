Bihar Couple Kills Daughters, 18 and 16, Over Affairs: Cops

A huge crowd gathered outside the house when the police arrived.

In a suspected case of dishonour killing, a couple in Bihar's Hajipur killed their two daughters - aged 18 and 16. The mother confessed to killing the daughters while they were asleep. Police found the mother, Rinku Devi, sitting near the two bodies when they arrived at the crime scene.

Police are looking for her husband, Naresh Baitha, who is on the run.

When police questioned the mother, she said that both the girls were having an affair with people from different castes. She said that they killed the girls as they would often leave the house without informing the parents.

Police said that after an initial investigation, they found that both parents were involved in the murders.

"The mother initially said that the girls were murdered by the father. But after investigating, we found that both parents together killed the girls," Om Prakash, Deputy superintendent of police (Sadar) told the media.

"The parents were troubled by the company that their daughters were in," he added.