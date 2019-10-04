Nitish Kumar Files Nomination For JDU National President's Post

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today filed his nomination for Janata Dal-United (JDU) national president's post.

On behalf of Mr Kumar, his representative JDU MLC Sanjay Gandhi submitted nomination papers to party's national election officer Anil Hegde in Delhi, according to top party sources.

Due to the flood situation in Bihar, Mr Kumar did not go to Delhi to submit his nomination papers, instead his representative submitted the nomination papers to the national election officer.

Today was the last day for submitting nomination papers for the top party post, which will be scrutinized on Saturday.

October 6 is the last day for withdrawal of nomination and the results will be announced on October 19.

