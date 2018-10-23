Case Against Giriraj Singh For Allegedly Hurting Religious Sentiments

Giriraj Singh represents Nawada Lok Sabha seat in Bihar (File)

A case against Union Minister Giriraj Singh was filed in a court today for allegedly hurting sentiments of the Muslim community by calling them "descendants of Lord Rama" in one of his recent speeches.

The complaint was lodged by a social activist before the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (West), Muzaffarpur, Saba Alam, who posted the matter for hearing on November 3.

The complainant, Tamanna Hashmi, felt aggrieved by a newspaper report wherein Mr Singh was quoted as having made the statement.

Invoking Indian Penal Code sections dealing with provocation with intent to cause riot, intent to insult the religion of any class, insult with intent to cause breach of peace, Ms Hashmi alleged that the Union minister's comments have "hurt the religious sentiments of Muslims".

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader who represents Nawada Lok Sabha seat in the state had reportedly made the statement in Baghpat district of western Uttar Pradesh earlier this week.

In his speech, Mr Singh had allegedly said that the minority community should come forward and extend its support towards construction of a Ram temple at Ayodhya.