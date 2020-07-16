Inaugurated By Nitish Kumar Barely Month Ago, Bridge Collapses Into River

Bihar: Sattarghat Bridge on the Gandak River collapsed just 29 days after inauguration

A bridge on the Gandak River in Bihar collapsed just 29 days after it was inaugurated by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. A portion of the Sattarghat Bridge in Gopalganj crumbled into the river on Wednesday, after the water level of the river increased. Bihar is witnessing heavy monsoon rain for the last four days.

Reports quoting officials say, the culverts connecting the road to the bridge could not stand the pressure of the increasing water levels. Large tracts around the area are under flood waters.

#WATCH: Portion of Sattarghat Bridge on Gandak River that was inaugurated by CM Nitish Kumar last month in Gopalganj collapsed yesterday, after water flow increased in the river due to heavy rainfall. #Biharpic.twitter.com/cndClJHIAa — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2020

Opposition leaders were quick to target Nitish Kumar on Twitter. Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader and former Chief Minister Lalu Yadav's son, Tejaswi Yadav wrote on the microblogging site: "Bridge was built in eight years and at a cost of Rs 263 crore but in just 29 days it gave away. The Bhishma Pitamah of corruption Nitisj Ji will not speak a word about it...there is looting in Bihar everywhere...

On June 16, the Chief Minister had posted pictures of laying the foundation stones of several infrastructure projects via video conferencing from the state Secretariat.

The Sattarghat Bridge, connecting Gopalgunj and East Champaran districts is 1.4 km long. It was thrown open to the public on June 16. The construction of the bridge was started eight years ago by the Bihar Rajya Pul Nirman Nigam Ltd.