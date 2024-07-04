'Afraid Of Crossing...': Bihar BJP Leader After 10 Bridges Collapse In 15 Days

The latest bridge collapse has been reported in Saran; this is 10th such collapse in 15 days

With bridge collapse incidents in Bihar breaking unflattering records, a senior BJP leader has said he is "afraid" of crossing any flyover or bridge in the state and that a "serious probe" is needed. The remark comes at a time when the Nitish Kumar-led BJP-JDU government is under fire from the Opposition over the frequent bridge collapse incidents.

"I am afraid of crossing through any flyover or bridge in Bihar. Surprised that in last 10 days half a dozen bridges have collapsed," Dr Nikhil Anand said in a post on X. Dr Anand, a former journalist, joined the BJP in 2015. He has served as the party's spokesperson in Bihar and is now a national general secretary in BJP's OBC Morcha.

I am afraid of crossing through any Flyover or Bridge in Bihar. Surprised that in last 10 days half a dozen bridges have collapsed.



A serious probe & auditing is needed. The responsibility be fixed on the construction company, blacklist them. The engineers must be booked. #Bihar — Dr. Nikhil Anand (@NikhilAnandBJP) July 4, 2024

"A serious probe and auditing is needed. The responsibility be fixed on the construction company, blacklist them. The engineers must be booked," Dr Anand added in his post.

As many as 10 bridges have collapsed in Bihar in the past 15 days, making national headlines and raising serious questions about the quality of public infrastructure in the backward state.

The latest collapse has been reported from Saran district, which has witnessed two more such incidents in the past 24 hours. District authorities said no casualty was reported and that this bridge was built 15 years back. The small bridge over Gandaki river connected several villages in Saran with Siwan district.

The ten bridges that have collapsed in the past fortnight were in Siwan, Saran, Madhubani, Araria, East Champaran and Kishanganj districts.

The bridge collapse incident has sparked a sharp attack by the Opposition on the Nitish Kumar government. Leader of the Opposition Tejaswi Yadav - Mr Kumar's deputy before his latest flip-flop - has questioned the silence of the Chief Minister and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on "these achievements".

"Apparently, since BJP is in the government, corruption and crime are no longer issues," he said.

Under fire, the Chief Minister has asked the road construction and rural works departments to inspect all old bridges in the state and identify those that require urgent repair.

The Opposition RJD today shared a photograph of the meeting and said no minister is present because the "arrogant" Chief Minister does not want them to attend this important meeting. "And officers don't want ministers to attend because they be exposed," RJD said in a post on X.