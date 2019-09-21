'High On Arrogance': Bihar BJP Leader Attacks Nitish Kumar

Bihar BJP leader Sanjay Paswan hit out at Nitish Kumar at an event.

In a veiled attack on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, BJP leader Sanjay Paswan on Saturday said that "some people are high on arrogance and assuming that Bihar is functioning because of them".

"Some people under the illusion that Bihar is functioning because of them. They should learn simplicity from Bhola Paswan Shastri," Mr Paswan said during an event commemorating the former Chief Minister's 105th birth anniversary.

"Today's politicians have become shameless. Some of them feel that they are the paragons of virtue," he added.

Nitish Kumar on Friday said that there is "no discord" in the BJP-JDU alliance, dismissing rumours about friction between the two parties ahead of the assembly elections in Bihar next year.

"I am targeted only because some people want publicity, it makes them happy. But I work to make people of Bihar happy," the Chief Minister had said while addressing JDU leaders.

"There is no discord in our alliance. Those who are trying to create problems will see their fate after the elections," he said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.