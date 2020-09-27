'Not Just A Promise': Tejashwi Yadav's Employment Guarantee Before Polls

RJD leader and chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav promised 10 lakh government jobs

A day after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar unveiled what he called the "Saath Nischay Part 2", or the sequel to seven poll promises he made in the last Assembly election, his challenger and the RJD's chief ministerial face - Tejashwi Yadav - has made 10 promises.

Among these are government jobs to lakhs of unemployed youth - jobs he says will be given at his first cabinet meeting, assuming he is elected.

"If RJD gets the opportunity to form the government then in the first cabinet meeting, with the first signature, 10 lakh jobs will be given. This is not just a promise... These will be permanent government jobs," he said.

Mr Yadav, who made the announcement at a press conference in Patna today, said more than 22 lakh young men and women had already registered on his "bedojgari hatao" web portal. Of these, around 13 lakh had registered via missed calls.

Tejashwi Yadav, who served as Deputy Chief Minister to Nitish Kumar between 2015 and 2017 (when the ruling Janata Dal United and the RJD were allies), also provided some data to suggest a way to tackle the unemployment crisis in the state.

"Bihar has a population of close to 12.5 crores. Therefore, Bihar needs 1.25 lakh doctors and associated support staff. The health department needs 2.5 lakh staff. 50,000 posts in the police force are vacant, when the police-public ratio is at a minimum," he explained.

Mr Yadav's promises will almost certainly appeal to unemployed people in the state, but it is unclear if this will translate to votes. Nevertheless, his critics have admitted his presentation of facts and figures has taken them by surprise, and could play a role in persuading voters that he means business.

Yesterday Nitish Kumar got down to the business of campaigning ahead of the elections.

One of his seven promises also discussed employment but the Chief Minister was more candid, acknowledging that it was not possible to provide government jobs to all,.

However, he did say that every district would have "mega skill centres".

He also said girls clearing higher secondary exams would get Rs 25,000 and a further Rs 50,000 on graduating college - promises made in an effort to boost education levels among girls in the state.

Meanwhile, newly-appointed president of the BJP's youth wing - Tejasvi Surya - hit out at claims of an unemployment crisis in Bihar. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had "created more job opportunities in Bihar than any other government".

With input from ANI