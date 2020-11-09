Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Live Updates - Maintain Peace: Tejashwi Yadav's RJD Tells Supporters Ahead Of Bihar Results

With one day to go for Bihar election results, Tejashwi Yadav's RJD has appealed to people to "maintain peace and behave well" on counting day irrespective of the outcome of the polls. In a tweet on Sunday, the party said there should be no use of firecrackers or rowdy behaviour and civility must be maintained towards the rival parties.
"On November 10, counting of votes will take place. Whatever be the result, we have to behave well, maintain peace. No worker should use colours, firecrackers etc. There should not be any indiscipline in the excitement of a victory," read a rough translation of the party's tweet in Hindi.
In a second tweet, the RJD asked its workers to keep in mind that irrespective of the results "at the centre of your politics is public upliftment and people's convenience".
Most exit polls have predicted the Tejashwi Yadav-led Opposition alliance will gain majority in the just-concluded assembly elections in the state way ahead of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led NDA.
An aggregate of opinion polls indicated that the opposition coalition will win 128 of Bihar's 243 seats and the NDA, 99. Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party or LJP is likely to win six seats, the math indicated.
The majority mark in the state stands at 122.
Disclaimer: exit polls often get it wrong.
Here are the Live Updates from Bihar:
With Mahagathbandan chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav deciding to keep his birthday celebrations simple, the Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) on Sunday requested party workers to stay at home and avoid turning up at his house to personally greet.
The party has also asked workers to be vigilant on November 10, the day when votes of Bihar Assembly polls will be counted. The RJD''s chief ministerial candidate celebrates his 31 st birthday on November 9.
"A humble request to all well wishers and supporters that the Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav personal decision to celebrate his birthday with simplicity, you stay at home and avoid coming to the house to personally greet. Keep your vigilant presence in the area for counting of 10 November," RJD tweeted in Hindi.
Earlier in the day, with exit polls predicting victory for the RJD-led Grand Alliance, the party warned its workers against indulging in celebratory firing and "uncivil behaviour" towards rivals on the day of the counting of votes, irrespective of the results.