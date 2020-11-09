Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Live Updates - Maintain Peace: Tejashwi Yadav's RJD Tells Supporters Ahead Of Bihar Results

Votes for the Bihar assembly election will be counted on Tuesday

With one day to go for Bihar election results, Tejashwi Yadav's RJD has appealed to people to "maintain peace and behave well" on counting day irrespective of the outcome of the polls. In a tweet on Sunday, the party said there should be no use of firecrackers or rowdy behaviour and civility must be maintained towards the rival parties.

"On November 10, counting of votes will take place. Whatever be the result, we have to behave well, maintain peace. No worker should use colours, firecrackers etc. There should not be any indiscipline in the excitement of a victory," read a rough translation of the party's tweet in Hindi.

In a second tweet, the RJD asked its workers to keep in mind that irrespective of the results "at the centre of your politics is public upliftment and people's convenience".

Most exit polls have predicted the Tejashwi Yadav-led Opposition alliance will gain majority in the just-concluded assembly elections in the state way ahead of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led NDA.

An aggregate of opinion polls indicated that the opposition coalition will win 128 of Bihar's 243 seats and the NDA, 99. Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party or LJP is likely to win six seats, the math indicated.

The majority mark in the state stands at 122.

Disclaimer: exit polls often get it wrong.

Here are the Live Updates from Bihar:

Nov 09, 2020 12:47 (IST) COVID-19 guidelines to be followed strictly on Bihar counting day

Considering the fact that coronavirus is raging in the state, steps have been taken to ensure that COVID guidelines are strictly followed during the counting.

Face masks will be mandatory for entering into the counting centres besides sanitisers will be kept in adequate quantity there. Face masks will be mandatory for entering into the counting centres besides sanitisers will be kept in adequate quantity there.

Nov 09, 2020 12:24 (IST) 55 counting centres, 78 CAPF cos, CCTVs: All set for Nov 10 as Bihar awaits poll results

The Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements for counting of votes on November 10 for the Bihar assembly polls as the state awaits results of a closely-fought election.

The poll panel said it has set up a total of 55 counting centres, housing 414 halls, spread across all the 38 districts of the state that voted in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7.

The maximum three counting centres each have been set up in four districts of East Champaran (which has 12 assembly constituencies), Gaya (10 constituencies), Siwan (eight constituencies) and Begusarai (seven).

Rest other districts either have one or two counting centres each.