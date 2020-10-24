Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Live Updates: RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Releases Poll Manifesto

Bihar Election 2020: Assembly elections in Bihar will be spread over three phases starting October 28.

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, who has made unemployment in Bihar a major poll issue, released the party poll manifesto today reiterating his promise of 10 lakh jobs and better health infrastructure.

He also hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party for trying to "fool people". "Our promise for 10 lakh jobs is genuine, we could have also made fake promises of 50 lakh jobs like the NDA government," Mr Yadav, the chief ministerial face of the Grand Alliance, said today.

The state is going to vote on October 28, November 3 and November 7, and the results will be announced on November 10.

Here are the updates on Bihar Assembly Elections 2020:

Oct 24, 2020 09:48 (IST) Bihar: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav releases party's manifesto for #BiharElections2020, in Patna. pic.twitter.com/zaZl2zwDTp - ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2020

Oct 24, 2020 09:47 (IST) I reiterate that Nitish Kumar cannot handle Bihar:

We have made a comprehensive plan in our vision for Bihar. This is our "sankalp" for change. We will ensure that our promises are implemented

They had released letters saying that inbound migrants (coming to Bihar during lockdown) would invite crime

Oct 24, 2020 09:42 (IST) We want to make Bihar better: Tejashwi Yadav



This is not a manifesto, its a "pran" which has been made after talks with exports

Smart village is mentioned. It mentions about our plans for job, health infrastructure

I assure you that I will sign papers to ensure jobs to 10 lakh people on the very first day. Vacancies for professors, engineers, police department

The government can easily provide 4 lakh jobs. We want to make Bihar better

For this we have to compete with the national average. Our promise for 10 lakh jobs is genuine, we could have also made fake promises of 50 lakh jobs like the NDA governmen

Nitish Kumar is not able to utilise the Bihar budget entirely. Only 40 per cent used.