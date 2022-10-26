"Big Money Offered": Attempt To Buy 4 MLAs From KCR's Party, Cops Allege

Attempts are being made to poach on the MLAs of Telangana's ruling party, and three persons were detained from a farmhouse while trying to cut a deal, the Telangana police have said. The targets were four MLAs of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, who had tipped off the police, said Cyberabad police commissioner Stephen Ravindra.

The Cyberabad police said the deals could be to the tune of Rs 100 crore or more. In this case, they had offered Rs 100 crore plus Rs 50 crore, he added.

The search at the farmhouse located in Aziz Nagar were conducted this evening, the police said. The MLAs had called the police saying they were being "lured and bribed to change parties," Mr Ravindra told NDTV.

The police have so far ascertained that the men detained had come to Hyderabad on fake identities, he added.