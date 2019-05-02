Woman Teaches 'Stalker' A Lesson, Thrashes Him In Bhopal

The girl was being regularly harassed over the phone by the stalker.

A 20-year-old woman thrashed a man in a busy shopping complex in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal for allegedly harassing her.

In a video of the incident - recorded on a cellphone - the woman is seen holding the man by his collar and beating him as locals watched. The man, identified by the police as Pankaj, was later arrested. The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon.

In her complaint to the police, the woman alleged that she was being harassed over the phone by Pankaj since April 28 after the two met for a job interview. Determined to teach him a lesson, the woman sought a friend's help and asked Pankaj to meet her in person. She then caught hold of him and thrashed him. Passersby called the police and the man was arrested.

"The girl was being regularly harassed over the phone. She appeared for job interview few days back. The accused Pankaj interviewed her and got her phone number from her bio-data. A case has been registered under section 354 (molestation) of IPC and 67(a) of the IT act," Manish Rai, a police official, said.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.