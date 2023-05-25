Bhojpuri Film Director Subhash Chandra Tiwari Found Dead At UP Hotel: Cops

There is no visible wound on Subhash Chandra Tiwari's body, police said. (Representational)

Bhojpuri film director Subhash Chandra Tiwari was found dead inside a hotel room in Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, police said.

As per Yashveer Singh, Superintendent of Police (SP), Sonbhadra, Subhash, who hails from Maharashtra, was staying with his team in Hotel Tirupati in Sonbhadra for a film shoot. However, on Wednesday, he breathed his last.

"There is no visible wound on his body. The body has been sent for a post-mortem to ascertain the cause of death. Further investigation will be done after getting the post-mortem report," Yashveer Singh added.

The news of Subhash Chandra's demise comes hours after actor Nitesh Pandey was found dead in a hotel in Igatpuri, Maharashtra.

Nitesh,51, appeared in shows such as 'Tejas', 'Manzilein Apani Apani', 'Saaya', 'Astitva Ek Prem Kahani', 'and 'Durgesh Nandini'. He also acted in films like 'Badhaai Do', 'Om Shanti Om' and 'Khosla Ka Ghosla', among others. 'Anupamaa' and 'Pyar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara' are few of his last works.

