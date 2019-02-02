Accused In Bhima Koregaon Case Arrested In Mumbai

Anand Teltumbde has been kept at Vile Parle police station in Mumbai, news agency ANI reported.

Dalit scholar Anand Teltumbde, an accused in Bhima Koregaon case, was arrested from Mumbai early this morning. Mr Teltumbde was arrested by the Pune police a day after his anticipatory bail plea was rejected by a court.

The Pune Sessions Court on Friday had denied the bail application citing sufficient material against Mr Teltumbde. "In my view, there is sufficient material collected by the investigating officer to show the involvement of the present accused in the alleged commission of the offence. Moreover, investigation in respect of present applicant/accused is at (a) very crucial stage," Additional sessions judge Kishor Vadane observed while pronouncing the judgement.

Anand Teltumbde has been kept at Vile Parle police station in Mumbai, news agency ANI reported.

Mr Teltumbde filed the anticipatory bail application before the Pune court after the Supreme Court rejected his plea seeking to cancel the FIR against him in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon violence.

According to Pune Police, Maoists were behind the Elgar Parishad conclave held at Shaniwarwada in Pune on December 31, 2017. Several activists made inflammatory speeches and provocative comments at the event, leading to violent clashes at the Koregaon Bhima war memorial the following day, police had said.

Some of the activists facing a case in connection with the event are Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves, Sudha Bharadwaj, P Varavara Rao and Gautam Navlakha.