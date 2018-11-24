Bhima Koregaon Case: Police Seek 90-Day Extension To File Chargesheet

Pune Sessions Court is seeking a 90-day extension to file charge sheet against the activists.

The Pune Police on Friday filed an application in the Pune Sessions Court seeking a 90-day extension to file charge sheet against four people - Sudha Bhardwaj, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves and Varavara Rao in the Bhima Koregaon violence case.

The four activists were arrested from various locations on August 28 for their alleged role in instigating caste violence in Maharashtra's Bhima Koregaon village on January 1.

The last date of filing charge sheet against four is November 25. The sessions court, which is hearing the case, will hear the petition of the prosecution and the response of the accused on November 26.

Earlier on November 15, the Pune Police filed a charge sheet in the case naming ten people as accused.

On January 1, violence erupted at an event to mark 100 years of the Bhima-Koregaon battle, leaving one dead and several injured, including 10 policemen. The police had filed 58 cases against 162 people during a state-wide shutdown in January following clashes in Bhima-Koregaon.