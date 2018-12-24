Bhawan-Bhairon Passenger Ropeway Inaugurated For Vaishno Devi Pilgrims

The to-and-fro journey on the Bhawan-Bhairon passenger ropeway will cost Rs 100 per person.

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Malik on Monday e-inaugurated the Rs 85-crore Bhawan-Bhairon passenger ropeway, aimed to make travel easier for Vaisno Devi pilgrims.

Governor Malik, who is also the chairman of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, dedicated the high-tech project to pilgrims visiting the famous hill shrine, at a function in Raj Bhavan in Jammu on Monday, an official spokesman said.

He said the ropeway will reduce travel time between Bhawan and Bhairon Temple (one-way journey) from one hour to just about three minutes.

The board has decided to keep the ticket price low, with the to-and-fro journey costing Rs 100 per passenger, the spokesman said.

The governor praised the efforts of the officers and engineers "who made this mega project a reality" and directed inputs to the shrine board to operate the ropeway system in a "hassle-free" manner.

Speaking on the safety aspect of the project, Governor Malik said rescue and relief preparations should be of international standards.

The ropeway has a carrying capacity of 800 persons per hour. The Electro-Mechanical Components and cabins of the ropeway have been imported from Switzerland. The system has been fully equipped with all safety gear as per relevant standards and codes, the spokesman said.

"The passenger ropeway is a bi-cable jig-back system with two fully enclosed spacious cabins. It can carry 40 to 45 persons in each compartment in one go. Proper provision for ventilation has also been made," he said.

The project has been executed by a consortium of Messrs Garaventa AG, Switzerland and Messrs Damodar Ropeways Construction Company (Private) Limited, Kolkata under the overall supervision of Messrs RITES Limited.

"With the completion of this ambitious project, devotees, particularly the elderly and specially-abled, would be able to fulfill their wish of paying obeisance at the Bhairon Temple which was earlier difficult due to the steep climb to an altitude of 6,600 feet," he said.

The board has also made a ticketing hall, automated fare collection counters, turnstile barrier gates, stairs and a ramp leading to the ropeway station and other facilities for the pilgrims, he added.

Additional life insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh for the ropeway passengers, which will be over and above the insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh available to track pilgrims, has also been approved by the board, the spokesman said.

The horizontal distance of the passenger ropeway is 375 metre, vertical rise is 236 metre and the slope length is 443 metre. It has a complete power back up system at the drive station, the spokesman added.